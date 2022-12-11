International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after buying an additional 1,383,268 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.45 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

