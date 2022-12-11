International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,414 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,877,503 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,075,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Down 0.7 %

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $56.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average of $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $116.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

