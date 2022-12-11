International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 9.36% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMU opened at $32.24 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.96.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.