International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $3.61 Million in JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:JMIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 6.76% of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 55I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $603,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMIN opened at $34.51 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

