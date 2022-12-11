International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $37,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $41,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6,088.9% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,871,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,824,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.90.

KO opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $273.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

