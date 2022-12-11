International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 115,140 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,140 shares during the period. The Gabelli Equity Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $5,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAB stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

