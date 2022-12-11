International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 52,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 526,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 42,414 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.35 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71.

