IPVERSE Trading 0.6% Lower This Week (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One IPVERSE token can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market capitalization of $467.10 million and $52,041.39 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPVERSE Token Profile

IPVERSE’s launch date was February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IPVERSE

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

