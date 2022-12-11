iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Continental Investors Services Inc.

Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Continental Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Continental Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $393.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

