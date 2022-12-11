iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 79.8% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $83,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after buying an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 4,646,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $395.01 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

