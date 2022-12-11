iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,790,000 after buying an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 65.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 167,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after purchasing an additional 66,588 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 186.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,359 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 17,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

