Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 5,117,728 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 23,010.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,139,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117,728 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $127,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $34.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

