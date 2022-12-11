Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 6,312,430 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 219.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,312,430 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 8.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $248,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.114 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

