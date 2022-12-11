Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.24 Billion Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Jane Street Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,239,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

