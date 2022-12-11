Jane Street Group LLC Sells 74,939 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,743,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,939 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.14% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $186,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 262.5% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,313.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.