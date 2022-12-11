JCIC Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 120.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in MercadoLibre by 127.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,470.00 to $1,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $990.00 to $970.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,150.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.00.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MELI stock opened at $896.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $898.66 and a 200-day moving average of $845.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.94 and a beta of 1.53. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,365.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.