JCIC Asset Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,265 shares during the period. Stellantis comprises 1.3% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,044,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 745,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 124,417 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 179.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 965,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,219 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STLA shares. Nomura Instinet raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Stellantis from €21.00 ($22.11) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura raised Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Profile

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

