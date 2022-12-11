JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 195 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management raised its position in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.37.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $320.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $620.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $276.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.