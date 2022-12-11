JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,986 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Waste Connections comprises approximately 2.8% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth $46,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Connections by 896.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WCN opened at $139.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.87. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

