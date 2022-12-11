JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,385 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,385 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the first quarter worth $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 56.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortis by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Raymond James raised shares of Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.71.

Fortis Stock Performance

Shares of FTS opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.52. Fortis Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.10%.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Stories

