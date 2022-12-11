JCIC Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.7% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.4% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.3 %

ENB opened at $39.13 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $8.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.75%.

Enbridge Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

