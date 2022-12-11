Jet Protocol (JET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $42.90 Million

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 11th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $42.90 million and approximately $67,202.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00011424 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036362 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020973 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00240536 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.02514709 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $75,008.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

