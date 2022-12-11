Joystick Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,221.03 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Over the last seven days, Joystick has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can now be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00003334 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $112.80 million and approximately $143,221.03 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011645 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00036839 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00045626 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021125 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00239214 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003731 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54093652 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.