Joystick (JOY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,254.77

Joystick (JOY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Joystick has a market cap of $112.80 million and approximately $86,254.77 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00003283 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Joystick has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00011823 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036295 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00047206 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005793 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021048 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.54093652 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

