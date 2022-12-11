JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Price Target to €4.00

AIB Group (OTCMKTS:AIBRF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.00) to €4.00 ($4.21) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AIBRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.70 ($3.89) to €4.20 ($4.42) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of AIB Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €3.60 ($3.79) price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.40 ($3.58) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AIB Group from €3.20 ($3.37) to €3.80 ($4.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AIB Group from €2.67 ($2.81) to €2.80 ($2.95) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.64.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIBRF opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.51. AIB Group has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.27.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

