JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOSS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.67.

GOSS opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $205.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.54. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,540,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,317,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,232,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

