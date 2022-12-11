KeyCorp Cuts RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target to $14.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Compass Point decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of RLJ stock opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 37.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85,598 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth $539,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

