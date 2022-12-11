KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $44.39 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 11th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. KOK has a market cap of $44.39 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00011824 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005894 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00047171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005829 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00021097 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00239903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003719 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.09446114 USD and is up 10.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $617,301.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.