Konnect Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $23,050.61 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Konnect has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for about $0.0423 or 0.00000246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect’s launch date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

