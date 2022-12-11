L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($151.58) to €148.00 ($155.79) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($172.63) to €163.00 ($171.58) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIQUY opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.62. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 15.2% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 86,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,052,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 9.2% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 12.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 30,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

