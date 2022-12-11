Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd Sells 41,266 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,266 shares during the period. Monster Beverage accounts for 6.3% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $100.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $104.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.97.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,500 shares of company stock worth $13,813,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

