LFS Asset Management Buys Shares of 122,867 Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in Global X China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 122,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000. Global X China Energy ETF makes up about 1.5% of LFS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. LFS Asset Management owned approximately 28.57% of Global X China Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X China Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $95,000.
Global X China Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSEARCA:CHIE opened at $15.02 on Friday. Global X China Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.
Global X China Energy ETF Profile
Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
