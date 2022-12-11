LFS Asset Management Buys Shares of 52,158 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LFS Asset Management owned 0.13% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 63,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 501,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,272,000 after acquiring an additional 380,134 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,074,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

