LFS Asset Management Makes New $287,000 Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $100.64 and a twelve month high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.25%.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

