LFS Asset Management Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 5.1% of LFS Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV opened at $141.86 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.10.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

