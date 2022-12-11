LFS Asset Management Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after acquiring an additional 269,954 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,332,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,746,000 after purchasing an additional 115,615 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,758,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 811,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,668,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,006,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.67. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $39.43.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

