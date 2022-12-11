LFS Asset Management Takes $3.98 Million Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

LFS Asset Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 220,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 3.2% of LFS Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 43,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 37.5% in the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 86,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

