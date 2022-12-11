Liberum Capital Begins Coverage on Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF)

Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Drax Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 1,020 ($12.44) to GBX 850 ($10.36) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 950 ($11.58) to GBX 1,050 ($12.80) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Drax Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Drax Group from GBX 537 ($6.55) to GBX 598 ($7.29) in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $824.67.

Drax Group Price Performance

Shares of DRXGF opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

Featured Stories

