Liquity USD (LUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $187.02 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $187.02 million and $704,821.52 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00006028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 180,588,634 tokens. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

