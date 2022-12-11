Liquity USD Price Tops $1.03 (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 11th. Liquity USD has a market cap of $186.96 million and $786,121.30 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 180,716,310 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official website is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

