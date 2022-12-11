Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Stock Position Lifted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Lithium Americas accounts for 2.4% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Lithium Americas worth $10,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its stake in Lithium Americas by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,345,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830,426 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,226,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,323,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,902,000 after acquiring an additional 842,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,705,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,656,000 after acquiring an additional 338,580 shares during the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Lithium Americas Price Performance

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Shares of LAC stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. Lithium Americas Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.