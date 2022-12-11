LooksRare (LOOKS) Market Cap Reaches $81.64 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $81.64 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

