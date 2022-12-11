LUKSO (LYXe) Price Tops $5.91 on Exchanges

LUKSO (LYXe) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. One LUKSO token can currently be purchased for $5.91 or 0.00034391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUKSO has a market capitalization of $88.30 million and approximately $874,003.92 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUKSO has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.
About LUKSO
LUKSO’s genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,945,916 tokens. The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
LUKSO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the exchanges listed above.
