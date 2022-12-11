Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $540.25 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $119.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Lumentum Trading Down 2.3 %

LITE opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $51.68 and a twelve month high of $108.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 39.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter worth $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 14.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lumentum in the first quarter valued at $303,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

