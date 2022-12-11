Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a market capitalization of $1,626.88 billion and $212.46 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits was first traded on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

