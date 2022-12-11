Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash Sells 22,600 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.43, for a total transaction of C$326,095.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$317,438.

Nathan Saul Monash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Nathan Saul Monash sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$357,633.00.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

LUG traded down C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.95. 386,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,490. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.78. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$14.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Lundin Gold

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Haywood Securities lowered Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.75 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cormark upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$15.00 price objective on Lundin Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.68.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

