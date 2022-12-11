Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $33,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $160.14 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $136.61 and a 12 month high of $182.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Madison Square Garden Sports Dividend Announcement

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.29. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $24.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $7.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

