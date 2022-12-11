Manifold Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $187,447.87 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Manifold Finance has a market capitalization of $133.07 million and $187,447.87 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for $13.21 or 0.00076906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $938.54 or 0.05465542 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00512068 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.02 or 0.30340309 BTC.

Manifold Finance Profile

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manifold Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

