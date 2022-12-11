Metahero (HERO) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Metahero has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.68 or 0.01686075 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00015747 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00028361 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035891 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000536 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.03 or 0.01758242 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

