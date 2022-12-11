Metal (MTL) Market Cap Hits $50.52 Million

Metal (MTL) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Metal has a market cap of $50.52 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metal token can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00004431 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Metal has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. Metal’s official message board is blog.metalpay.com. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metal

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

